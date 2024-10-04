Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

About Logan Energy

Shares of LGN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.81. 1,346,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.