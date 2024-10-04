LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Trading 13.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 12,001,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 1,729,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

LogicMark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $297,473.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.14% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

