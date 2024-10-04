Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.51). 25,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 82,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.20) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.03 million, a PE ratio of -3,800.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

