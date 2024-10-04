Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 32,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 121,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Lotus Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

