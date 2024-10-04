LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $9.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

LXU opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

