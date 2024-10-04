Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $262.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.20. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.