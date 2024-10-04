Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,048. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 416.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

