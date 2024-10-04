Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 466.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 254.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $347.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

