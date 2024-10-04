LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $197,305,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

