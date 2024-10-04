M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.71. 40,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 48,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.
M-tron Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.
M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
M-tron Industries Company Profile
M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M-tron Industries
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.