M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.71. 40,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 48,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

M-tron Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M-tron Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth $165,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.