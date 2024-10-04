Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $517.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.37, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,643 shares of company stock worth $20,311,734 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

