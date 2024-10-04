Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after buying an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,765,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.