Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,711.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,828,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

KIM stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

