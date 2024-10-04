Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 217.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

