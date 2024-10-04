Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

