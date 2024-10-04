Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XHB opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.