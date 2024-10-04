Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,280 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.7 %

RAMP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

