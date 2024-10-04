Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,070 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.