Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 62,430 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 407.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

