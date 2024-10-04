Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $425.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $433.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.88.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

