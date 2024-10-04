Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

