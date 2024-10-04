Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Argus upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

