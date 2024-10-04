Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 226.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,043,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,043,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,755,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $137.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

