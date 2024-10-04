Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $419,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus
Lantheus Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lantheus
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.