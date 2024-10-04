Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $419,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

