Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,633. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $705.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

