Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.84 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

