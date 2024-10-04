Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $239.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

