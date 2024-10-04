Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $239.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.