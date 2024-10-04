Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,155 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SunOpta worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STKL

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.