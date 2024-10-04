Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 202.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

