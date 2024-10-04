Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,795 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,274,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Wedbush began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

