Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,724 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nova by 2,733.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $38,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $199.69 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

