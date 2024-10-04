Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 89 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.