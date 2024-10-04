Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.35 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $77,760,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $22,501,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,859,000 after acquiring an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.