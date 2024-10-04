Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

