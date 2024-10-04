Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.88 and traded as high as $156.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $155.61, with a volume of 11,347 shares.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.