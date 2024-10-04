Macquarie Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $39.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 95,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $895.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

