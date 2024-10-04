Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

