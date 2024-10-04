Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Sports

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.