Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Up 28.1% – Here’s Why

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Magellan Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

