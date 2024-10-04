Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 901.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 843.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 510,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 772.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

