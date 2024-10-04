Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.91. 203,595 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Main BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

