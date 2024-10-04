Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 4,613,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,459,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mangoceuticals Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 243.34% and a negative net margin of 1,053.93%.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

