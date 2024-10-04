Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.07 and last traded at C$40.96, with a volume of 882257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.001004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In related news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

