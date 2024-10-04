Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.74. 10,626,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,611,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Marathon Digital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

