Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
