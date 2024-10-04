Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

MRNS opened at $1.73 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

