Marotta Asset Management Acquires 2,383 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 1,951,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

