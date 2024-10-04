Marotta Asset Management Buys 367 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 52.16% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFNL opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

