Marotta Asset Management Decreases Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 17.36% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLSW. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

