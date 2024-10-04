Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.76 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

